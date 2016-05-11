Media player
Ghana's disappearing coastal village
Sea erosion is wreaking havoc on villages along West Africa's shorelines and threatening entire communities.
In recent weeks, many homes on the coast of Ghana's Volta region have been destroyed by tidal waves.
BBC Africa's Thomas Naadi visited Fuveme, one of the worst affected villages.
11 May 2016
