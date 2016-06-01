Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zanzibar's pioneering pension scheme
Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar has introduced a pension scheme for all citizens aged 70 and over.
It is the first fully funded state pension in East Africa.
Each pensioner will be entitled to 20,000 Tanzanian shillings ($9, £6) a month.
Campaigners have welcomed the move and say it will lead to a huge improvement, not just in the lives of the elderly - considered to be among the poorest in society - but for the rest of the country as well.
BBC Africa's Sammy Awami reports.
01 Jun 2016
