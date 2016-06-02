Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arnie v elephant
Arnold Schwarzenegger got chased by an elephant while on a trip to South Africa.
The actor shared the experience on social media, imploring people to stop killing the animals for ivory and "take a photo, not a shot".
-
02 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window