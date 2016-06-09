Media player
Tutu's daughter 'sad' to leave priesthood after gay marriage
The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has said she felt part of her had been "stripped away" when she had to relinquish the Anglican priesthood after marrying her female partner in December.
Mpho Tutu van Furth has been speaking to the BBC's Nomsa Maseko about falling in love, and the pain of leaving the church.
09 Jun 2016
