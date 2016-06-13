The country with only one classical conductor

Media player
Tanzania's self-taught classical conductor
Tanzanian musician Hakim Raymond is not only a pianist but also the only classical conductor in his country.
His love of classical music began when he was just 13.
He gave up his career as a civil servant and is now following his passion and also changing local perceptions about classical music, as he told BBC Focus on Africa.
13 Jun 2016
