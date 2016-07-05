Media player
Nigerian DJ Obi attempts to break world record with 10-day set
A Nigerian DJ is attempting to break a world record for the longest set ever played.
DJ Obi says he has played back-to-back music for 10 days straight without any sleep.
The Guinness World Records is still officially reviewing the attempt and says the verdict could take a few weeks.
05 Jul 2016
