Nigeria's Olympic gold policewoman Chioma Ajunwa
Chioma Ajunwa was the first Nigerian to win an Olympic gold in 1996, while she was also working as a police officer.
Nigeria still has only won three golds in total, a relatively small total given it is Africa's most populous nation.
Ms Ajunwa, who still works for the police in Lagos, tells the BBC about her memories of winning the women's long jump in Atlanta and why Nigeria does not have more Olympic gold medallists.
09 Aug 2016
