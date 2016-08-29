Bono in Nigeria: 50,000 children could die

Video

The UN estimates that 50,000 children in displaced people's camps could die from malnutrition by the end of the year if it does not get funding to support feeding projects.

The conflict with Islamist militant group Boko Haram in northern Nigeria has displaced two million people.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, took Irish rock star Bono to see conditions in one such camp, where he also met young girls who had been married off to militants.