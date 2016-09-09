Media player
Meet Senegal's Plastic Man'
The Senegalese government has banned the production and use of plastic bags in order to protect the environment. The decision was announced in April but it has not yet been implemented and plastic bags are still everywhere.
One man, Modou Fall, has taken to the streets and single-handedly leads a campaign for environmental awareness - fully dressed in his plastic rubbish costume.
09 Sep 2016
