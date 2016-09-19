Saving a dying language in Kenya
Video

Efforts to save Kenya's dying Yaaku language

There are only 10 people in the world who speak the Yaaku language fluently.

The northern Kenyan tribe number about 4,000 according to the UN's cultural organisation, Unesco, but they speak other more dominant local languages.

Now, the remaining Yaaku speakers are trying to revive it so it is not lost forever.

Video journalist: Hassan Lali

  • 19 Sep 2016