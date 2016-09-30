Media player
No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency celebrates Botswana's 50th
To mark 50 years of Botswana's independence, author Alexander McCall Smith has written an exclusive short story featuring the two main characters from his No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency series.
Mr McCall Smith's detective books are set in the southern African country, which gained its independence on 30 September 1966.
30 Sep 2016
