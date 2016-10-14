Buhari: My wife belongs to my kitchen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari: My wife Aisha belongs to my kitchen
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to criticism of his leadership by his wife Aisha Buhari by saying that she "belongs to my kitchen".
He was answering a question about her interview with the BBC at a press conference in Germany, while standing alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Mrs Buhari had warned that she might not back him at the next election unless he made changes to his leadership style.
-
14 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-37658760/nigeria-president-muhammadu-buhari-my-wife-aisha-belongs-to-my-kitchenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window