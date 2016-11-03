Tear gas at Kenya corruption protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tear gas at Kenya corruption protest

Police have fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters and journalists at an anti-corruption rally in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The protest follows allegations that $50m (£40m) of state funding meant for HIV and maternal healthcare programmes has gone missing.

The BBC's Dayo Yusuf reports.

  • 03 Nov 2016