Can these troops defeat al-Shabab?

Can these Somali troops defeat al-Shabab?

The head of the regional security force in Somalia’s southern port of Kismayo is confident his troops can keep al-Shabab out of town.

Can this model in Jubaland - where local troops know their territory - help the rest of Somalia defeat the Islamist group that still controls much of the countryside? The BBC’s Alastair Leithead reports.

  • 16 Nov 2016
