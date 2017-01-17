Media player
A look at controversial social media craze #Deadpose
Do you know how to #Deadpose?
The latest social media craze involves people posting pictures of themselves pretending to be dead.
Thousands have posted in South Africa and the hashtag has spread to other African countries.
17 Jan 2017
