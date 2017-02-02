Will this border fence stop attacks?

Media player
Will this border fence stop militants attacking Kenya?
As Americans ponder the possibility of Donald Trump building a wall on the border with Mexico to keep out immigrants, Kenya is already building its own barrier.
BBC African security correspondent Tomi Oladipo reports.
02 Feb 2017
