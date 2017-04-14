Video

It has been three years since more than 270 girls were abducted from the dormitory of a secondary school in Nigeria by militant Islamist group Boko Haram. Most of the girls from the town of Chibok are still missing.

BBC Hausa’s Jimeh Saleh met one woman who has joined one of the vigilante groups trying to fight back against Boko Haram.

Producer: Dina Demrdash