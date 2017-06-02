Singing for political change in DR Congo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afro Fiesta sing for political change in DR Congo
Afro Fiesta are from Democratic Republic of Congo but are based in South Africa. Their music is heavily political - especially in relation to their home country.
"As a musician you have to inspire people into a better Congo," says Afro Fiesta's singer Mermans Mosengo.
Video journalist: Taurai Maduna
Photo credit: Getty AFP
Music Courtesy of Afro Fiesta/Playing For Change
-
02 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window