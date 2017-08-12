Media player
Kenya election: Uneasy calm in Kisumu after clashes
There have been clashes between police and supporters of defeated Kenyan opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the western city of Kisumu.
Police used tear gas and water cannon and one person is reported to have been shot dead there.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza says there is now an "uneasy calm" in the city.
12 Aug 2017
