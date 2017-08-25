Is 4.7 children too many?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Africa's population boom is changing our world

Africa’s population is expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.5 billion people.

See how the world's highest birth rates and rapid urbanisation mean that Africa is shaping the future of our world.

Journalist: Alastair Leithead

Video producer: Michael Onyiego

  • 25 Aug 2017
Go to next video: Welcome to 'husband school'