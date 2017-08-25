Is 4.7 children too many?

Media player
How Africa's population boom is changing our world
Africa’s population is expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.5 billion people.
See how the world's highest birth rates and rapid urbanisation mean that Africa is shaping the future of our world.
Journalist: Alastair Leithead
Video producer: Michael Onyiego
