Odinga: 'There will be no different results' in Kenya
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga says he will not take part in a presidential election re-run "without legal and constitutional guarantees".
Last week, the Supreme Court annulled August's election result, alleged irregularities.
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was initially declared the winner by the election commission, the IEBC.
05 Sep 2017
