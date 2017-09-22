Mugabe calls Trump 'gold Goliath'

Media player
Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe describes Donald Trump as a 'gold Goliath'
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe described US President Donald Trump as a "giant gold Goliath” in a speech on Thursday at the UN general assembly.
He was speaking following the US president's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea.
Mr Mugabe also urged Mr Trump to promote peace.
22 Sep 2017
