Mugabe calls Trump 'gold Goliath'
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe described US President Donald Trump as a "giant gold Goliath” in a speech on Thursday at the UN general assembly.

He was speaking following the US president's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Mr Mugabe also urged Mr Trump to promote peace.

