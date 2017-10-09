Media player
Taking relatives' bodies for a dance in Madagascar
Exhuming the bodies of dead relatives and dancing with them may seem morbid to outsiders.
But in the highlands of Madagascar, this ancient ritual – known as the “turning of the bones” - is a moment for joy and celebration.
Video Journalist: Raissa Ioussouf
Editor: Charlie Northcott
09 Oct 2017
