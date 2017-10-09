Dancing with the dead
Taking relatives' bodies for a dance in Madagascar

Exhuming the bodies of dead relatives and dancing with them may seem morbid to outsiders.

But in the highlands of Madagascar, this ancient ritual – known as the “turning of the bones” - is a moment for joy and celebration.

Video Journalist: Raissa Ioussouf

Editor: Charlie Northcott

  • 09 Oct 2017
