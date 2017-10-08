Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gas explosions rocks Accra
Huge explosions have rocked a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital Accra, killing at least three people.
More than 30 people were injured in the blasts, which happened near the University of Ghana.
-
08 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window