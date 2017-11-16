Zanu-PF youth leader apologises to army
Video

Kudzai Chipanga, head of Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF youth wing, apologises for criticising army

Kudzai Chipanga, head of Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF youth wing - a strong supporter of Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace - has apologised for criticising the army for threatening to seize control earlier in the week. He said he had made his statement voluntarily.

