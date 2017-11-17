Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance
President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since Zimbabwe's army took over the country on Wednesday.
He attended a graduation ceremony, wearing blue and yellow robes and a mortarboard hat.
-
17 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-42025796/zimbabwe-robert-mugabe-makes-first-public-appearanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window