Where is Africa's 'best police' force?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's Up Africa: Where is the 'best police force' in Africa?

Watch Satirist Ikenna Azuike's take on which country has been named the best police force in Africa and how Nigeria's president wants to tackle teaching standards in Nigeria, amongst other stories in the latest episode of What's Up Africa for BBC Focus on Africa.

  • 17 Nov 2017
Go to next video: An alternative air safety video?