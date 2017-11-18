'People sense Robert Mugabe is gone'
Zimbabwe crisis: 'People sense Robert Mugabe is gone'

Jubilant scenes are unfolding on the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, as protests demanding the resignation of President Robert Mugabe have turned to a celebration of the army's role in ending his grip on power.

  • 18 Nov 2017
