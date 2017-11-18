'Freedom has finally come to Zimbabwe'
Zimbabwe: 'Freedom has finally come to Zimbabwe'

There is widespread jubilation in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, as people take to the streets calling on President Mugabe to stand down.

The BBC's Anne Soy spoke to protesters who are optimistic about change.

  • 18 Nov 2017
