'A government for relatives is not for us'

'Government for his relatives is not the government for us'
People in Mugabe's home town say President Mugabe should step down.
His party, Zanu-PF, is starting a process to strip him of the presidency on Tuesday and the process could take just two days.
21 Nov 2017
