'I lost my land to Grace Mugabe'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zimbabwe crisis: Looking for Grace Mugabe in her heartland

BBC correspondent Andrew Harding travelled into Grace Mugabe's heartland to try and find her and meet Zimbabweans who say the former first lady seized their land.

Video journalist: Chris Parkinson.

  • 22 Nov 2017
Go to next video: Who is Grace Mugabe?