Mnangagwa 'must distance self from Mugabe'
Video

Tsvangirai issues warning to Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa

The leader of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC party, Morgan Tsvangirai, has warned about a "power retention agenda" as Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa prepared to take over as president.

He said that Mr Mnangagwa must end "the culture of violence" and guarantee free and fair elections now that President Mugabe had stepped down.

  • 23 Nov 2017
