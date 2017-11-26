Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mugabe 'wasn't offered anything' to resign
Father Fidelis Mukonori said he could not confirm reports that Zimbabwe's ex-leader was granted $10m (£7.5m) to ease him out of office.
-
26 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window