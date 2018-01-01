What treats keep this peacekeeper going?
Video

What home comforts keep this UN peacekeeper going?

UN peacekeeper Major Michelle Kayanda from Zambia tells us about life as a female peacekeeper in the Central African Republic.

Video produced by Trystan Young

  • 01 Jan 2018
