Weah supporters celebrate poll result

Liberia: George Weah supporters celebrate presidential poll result
Former footballer George Weah is set to become Liberia's president following Tuesday's run-off election.
He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president.
28 Dec 2017
