Next stop Nigeria?

'Britain is not always preferable to Nigeria'
Lawyer Aji Ayorinde is considering swapping his life in London for Lagos.
The 25-year-old left Nigeria when he was two but is thinking about returning home in the future.
Aji told BBC Minute Britain isn't seen as preferable to Nigeria any more and he wouldn't lose money by moving.
Video journalist: Patrick Clahane
13 Jan 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window