The rise and fall of Jacob Zuma
Video

Jacob Zuma: South African leader's rise and fall

He once fought apartheid alongside Nelson Mandela, and became known as "the people's president" after his rise to power.

But his remarkable powers of political survival have finally run out and he leaves office mired in corruption scandals.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 14 Feb 2018
