Champions League: Mo Salah's fans celebrate Liverpool win
Hundreds of people gathered in cafes in Cairo to watch the match.
Liverpool won 7-6 on aggregate despite losing the second leg of their semi-final 4-2 away to Roma.
They face Real Madrid in the final later this month.
03 May 2018
