How red flip-flops become a green boat
Using flip-flops to build a boat and clean the ocean

In Lamu, off the coast of Kenya, Ahmed Bakari is building a boat using traditional methods, but made entirely of washed-up plastic from the ocean.

To raise awareness, the boat will tour several African countries as part of a campaign aimed at conserving the Indian Ocean ecosystem.

Video journalist: Hassan Lali

  • 03 May 2018
