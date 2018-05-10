Aftermath of Kenyan dam disaster

Media player
Kenya's Patel dam disaster: Footage shows aftermath
A search-and-rescue operation is underway in Kenya after a dam broke overnight.
More than 27 people are reported to have lost their lives in the disaster, but locals fear many more may have died.
10 May 2018
