Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I want to be like Mo Salah'
Aspiring footballers in Mo Salah's hometown are taking inspiration from the Liverpool FC ace.
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window