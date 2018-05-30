Why is Russia cosying up to the CAR?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia and the Central African Republic: A curious relationship
Faustin Touadéra, president of the Central African Republic (CAR), recently made his second trip to Russia since October 2017.
The two countries have been building relations, with Russia providing military support to its African ally – but what is Moscow getting in return?
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-44293080/russia-and-the-central-african-republic-a-curious-relationshipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window