Skiing at Winter Olympics 'was like a dream'

Sabrina Simader: 'I realised my Winter OIympics skiing dream for Kenya'
Sabrina Simader is the first Kenyan woman to compete in the Winter Olympics.
She spoke to BBC Sport Africa about people calling her the “first black girl on the mountains”, and how her step-father had inspired her to take up the sport.
10 Jun 2018
