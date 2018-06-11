Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queer in Nigeria: 'People don't think we exist'
A new book has been published in Nigeria giving LGBT women the opportunity to share their experiences.
She Called Me Woman is a collection of first-hand stories from women of different backgrounds and faiths.
In 2014, Nigeria passed a law which made homosexuality and same-sex marriage illegal.
The BBC’s Mayeni Jones went to meet some of those involved with the book.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window