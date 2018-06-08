Gen Sani Abacha's five-year rule
On 8 June 1998, Nigeria’s military ruler Gen Sani Abacha died of a heart attack.

He ruled Nigeria with an iron grip and remains a divisive figure.

We step into the archives to take a look back at his five-year rule.

