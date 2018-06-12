The stick that protects Ethiopian women

Media player
How a stick protects Oromo women in Ethiopia
The "Siinque" is a stick that is handed down from generation to generation.
This ancient system offers protection to Oromo women in Ethiopia.
BBC Africa went to find out more.
12 Jun 2018
