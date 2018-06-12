Fans react as Nigeria claim ‘fashion World Cup’

Media player
‘They look hot’ - Fans react to Nigeria’s world cup outfits
The Nigerian football team have already wowed fans with their kits, but their travelling outfits are arguably even more stylish.
They arrived at Russia wearing a specially tailored outfit, similar to the style worn in the south of the country, in the green and white colours of the Super Eagles.
12 Jun 2018
