Racism 'worse in South Africa than Russia'

MacBeth Sibaya's experiences as an African footballer in Russia
Retired South African footballer MacBeth Sibaya played club football in Russia.He told the BBC that, unlike South Africa, he hadn't experienced a 'system' of racism in Russia.
18 Jun 2018
