'Mohamed Salah could be like Pele'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Cup 2018: Footballer Mohamed Salah 'could rival Pele'

Mohamed Salah's first professional coach has said the Egyptian player could become the best footballer in the world.

Hamdi Noah told BBC Africa’s One Minute Stories how he coached the Liverpool forward as a teenager.

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'I felt like the luckiest girl in the world'