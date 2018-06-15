'Mohamed Salah could be like Pele'

Media player
World Cup 2018: Footballer Mohamed Salah 'could rival Pele'
Mohamed Salah's first professional coach has said the Egyptian player could become the best footballer in the world.
Hamdi Noah told BBC Africa’s One Minute Stories how he coached the Liverpool forward as a teenager.
15 Jun 2018
