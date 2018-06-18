Why Kenyan school children say 'no', loudly

Media player
Why Kenyan school children are being taught to say 'no', loudly
Young people in Kenyan schools are being taught self-defence and how to report sexual and physical attacks.
Young men are also taking part in the classes in order to create a culture of mutual respect.
Video journalist: Judith Wambare.
18 Jun 2018
